10 Unexpected things that could happen on Raw and SmackDown before WrestleMania 35

Veronica Decoster FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.20K // 30 Mar 2019, 14:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could another major stipulation be added to women's main event match at WrestleMania 35?

WrestleMania 35 is just a week away, the match-card is ready with few matches left to get official on the final Raw and SmackDown before the Show of Shows. But, the go-home shows of both the brands will definitely feature some huge returns and announcements.

There will be a lot of surprises on both the shows, as then it will push us to tune in at the show of shows. Now, those surprises could be good or bad but they will be exciting for the fans who are really happy for WrestleMania season.

So, here are ten unexpected things that could happen on the final Raw and SmackDown before WrestleMania 35...

#10 The Hardy Boyz win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Hardy Boyz after winning Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35

Now, I know this title change wouldn't make sense at all, but last week on SmackDown when Charlotte Flair became the new SmackDown Women's Champion by defeating Asuka, that too didn't make sense.

It seems WWE does strange things whenever it is heading towards the show of shows. But this title change could also make sense, as The Hardy Boyz have said that they wish to face The Usos in a dream match at WrestleMania 35.

So, Hardy Boyz winning SmackDown Tag Team Titles would be the first move to make this match official for WrestleMania. There could be a multi-tag team match on SmackDown where Hardy Boyz pick up the win and then Usos demand their rematch at WrestleMania.

#9 John Cena returns and challenges Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35

John Cena faced Kurt Angle in his first match in WWE.

John Cena has still not returned to WWE, after making a brief appearance in the month of January, and being announced for the men's Royal Rumble match. Cena suffered an "injury" just one week before Royal Rumble that led him to miss the event.

Advertisement

Cena is set return for a match at the show of shows but his opponent has still not been decided. United States Champion Samoa Joe was first expected to face Cena but now he will be facing Rey Mysterio instead.

Another rumored opponent for Cena at WrestleMania is Kurt Angle in his farewell match. Angle will be facing Baron Corbin but just like week their were rumors WWE re-considering to change this match after the backlash it received. Corbin could be replaced by Cena to face Angle at the show of shows on this week's Raw.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement