10 unmasked photos of Rey Mysterio fans must see

Rey Mysterio doesn't always wear the mask.

22 Aug 2017

Rey Mysterio's run in the WWE made him one of the most iconic wrestlers in the history of the promotion despite his diminutive size. It was incredible athletic ability and status of "The Ultimate Underdog" that made him into a crowd favourite, no matter where he went. Oh, and who can forget his epic luchador masks?

Throughout his time with Vince McMahon's house of big muscly men, Mysterio was instantly recognisable due to his masks. He was one of the few men sporting traditional Mexican Lucha Libre masks and he added his own spin on things by giving them a pop culture theme.

Who can forget his Joker themed get up from back in the day to honour Heath Ledger's performance in The Dark Knight?

It, of course, became rare that he was ever spotted without his mask on during his time with the company. But, with the rise of social media and his own exit from the WWE to take a tour of the indie circuit, a lot more pictures of Mysterio have surfaced.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of ten unmasked photos of Rey Mysterio fans must see:

#10 Rey Mysterio shows off his new muscles

Damn, Rey!

Rey Mysterio has never been the most physically imposing guy due to his small size. But, when this picture of him looking ripped came out, it instantly caused a huge impact in the professional wrestling world.

While his face is partially covered here, Rey has decided to forgo his traditional in-ring mask for this picture in the gym.