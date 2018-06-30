We are the future: 10 pro wrestlers who will be legends

Pete Dunne rocks Tyler Bate with a vicious shot.

Sometimes a wrestling career has to be on the 'slow burner,' building momentum gradually over time. Men such as Triple H are a good example. He spent years in silly upper crust gimmicks before he struck gold as the Game nearly a decade into his career.

Then, there are others who just seem to blaze like a supernova right out of the gate. Goldberg is the best example of this kind of wrestler, who simply seems to thunder into legendary status in little time.

There are a ton of bright young talents in the wrestling world today, men and women who in spite of being relatively young or new to their careers are surely destined for greatness. Here are ten wrestlers who will be legends in the future.

#1 Otis "Dozer" Dozovic

The funnier half of Heavy Machinery is also an accomplished Greco roman wrestler and amateur athlete. Otis was so popular during his amateur wrestling days that his high school regularly ran out of tickets to his matches.

That popularity seems to have translated into the professional ring. Heavy Machinery is one of the most popular tag teams in NXT, and with good reason.

Why he's a future legend: Dozovic has the size, the power, the amateur background and a unique look and personality all his own. No less than Triple H has stated he believes Dozovic is a future world champion, and who wants to argue with the Game