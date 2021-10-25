10 women who could unite to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

On the December 24, 2018 episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced the inception of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Since its introduction, there have been eleven different title reigns, including current champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley.

When the 2021 WWE Draft came about at the start of October, multiple teams in WWE's women's tag team division were split. This left a huge void and left the current champions with a lack of challengers. Although the titles can be defended across both RAW and SmackDown, eligible challengers are only able to compete on their respective brands.

That being said, let's take a look at ten superstars from WWE's women's division who could unite to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

#5 Natalya and Naomi could challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Who better to unite than two of WWE's veteran superstars? Natalya and Naomi have been through so much together, not only in the ring, but also outside the ring. Their lives have also been a focus of reality show, Total Divas. Both superstars are currently on SmackDown and could fill the void in the women's tag team division.

Natalya's tag team partner, Tamina, was drafted, leaving her without a partner. Naomi is currently embroiled in a storyline with WWE Official, Sonya Deville. At some stage, Naomi is going to need some back-up if Sonya's abusive reign continues. It could then be that the two unite and decide that they gel as a tag team and chase championship gold.

In 2019, Natalya spoke of her praise for former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi:

"One of the most underrated performers that we have, somebody’s that is so talented. I watch her, and she’s just so gifted. She can do things that no other girls can do." (h/t Wrestling-World)

The pair no doubt have huge respect for each other and could certainly be a force to challenge Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. It would give them something meaningful to do and make a real impact, especially with WrestleMania looming closer. The WWE Universe would certainly get behind them and show their admiration for two of the best performers in WWE history.

The pair did have a run as tag team partners during a series of house shows in 2019. Now could be the time for them to step up on television.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku