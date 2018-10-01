10 worst gimmick matches in WWE history

Not all match gimmicks are created equal

Gimmick matches are a staple of professional wrestling. The idea of adding something a little bit different to freshen up a wrestling match is nothing new, and over the years, the WWE, along with plenty of other promotions, has produced some excellent gimmick matches. For every Hell in a Cell or Elimination Chamber match though, there is also a Punjabi Prison and Kennel from Hell match.

Bad gimmick matches are often memorable for all the wrong reasons and while there is a certain element of 'so bad, they're good' to some of these match types, a lot of them are just outright terrible.

While the modern WWE product tends to avoid these ridiculous match gimmicks, the history of the WWE is littered with terrible, often one-time gimmicks, so with that in mind, let's take a look back at 10 of the worst gimmick matches in the history of the WWE.

#10 Anything on a Pole match

The on a pole match is a punchline in professional wrestling

Okay, so this match-up is much more synonymous with the work of Vince Russo in WCW, but the WWE has also hosted the occasional 'something on a pole' match in its time, and no list of the worst gimmick matches in history would be complete without it.

While nothing quite competes with Buff Bagwell's mom for the prize of most ridiculous thing to be put on a pole in a match-up, the WWE has still given it a good go, hanging everything from envelopes to fluffy dice on the pole during their flirtations with the ill-fated match-type.

