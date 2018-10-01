Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 worst gimmick matches in WWE history 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.36K   //    01 Oct 2018, 18:25 IST

Not all match gimmicks are created equal
Not all match gimmicks are created equal

Gimmick matches are a staple of professional wrestling. The idea of adding something a little bit different to freshen up a wrestling match is nothing new, and over the years, the WWE, along with plenty of other promotions, has produced some excellent gimmick matches. For every Hell in a Cell or Elimination Chamber match though, there is also a Punjabi Prison and Kennel from Hell match.

Bad gimmick matches are often memorable for all the wrong reasons and while there is a certain element of 'so bad, they're good' to some of these match types, a lot of them are just outright terrible.

While the modern WWE product tends to avoid these ridiculous match gimmicks, the history of the WWE is littered with terrible, often one-time gimmicks, so with that in mind, let's take a look back at 10 of the worst gimmick matches in the history of the WWE.

#10 Anything on a Pole match

The on a pole match is a punchline in professional wrestling
The on a pole match is a punchline in professional wrestling

Okay, so this match-up is much more synonymous with the work of Vince Russo in WCW, but the WWE has also hosted the occasional 'something on a pole' match in its time, and no list of the worst gimmick matches in history would be complete without it.

While nothing quite competes with Buff Bagwell's mom for the prize of most ridiculous thing to be put on a pole in a match-up, the WWE has still given it a good go, hanging everything from envelopes to fluffy dice on the pole during their flirtations with the ill-fated match-type.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Undertaker Vince McMahon WWE Best and Worst
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
10 Superstars with most World Title reigns in WWE History
RELATED STORY
Just Terrible: 10 of the worst gimmicks in wrestling...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars with most matches in SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Ladder Matches in WWE History  
RELATED STORY
5 Worst debuts in WWE history
RELATED STORY
10 Best Hell in a Cell matches
RELATED STORY
5 Best Wrestling Matches of 2002
RELATED STORY
5 Best and Worst Celebrity Appearances in WWE's History
RELATED STORY
15 Best World Heavyweight Championship Matches in WWE...
RELATED STORY
10 Current WWE Wrestlers with the Longest Tenures in WWE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us