10 Wrestlemania 34 main events WWE fans would love to see

These matches would ensure Wrestlemania 34 finished on a high.

Wrestlemania is the biggest professional wrestling event of the year, or sports entertainment event, if you prefer. Whatever you might want to call it, it is the biggest event of the year for anyone associated with wrestling. And, Wrestlemania 33 was a damn good show, except for the main event. And, that can cripple a show's legacy.

The main event is what most people will remember big pay-per-views by and a bad main event can taint even the greatest of match cards. Wrestlemania 33 was a great event that got bumped down to just a good event because of the main event. Wrestlemania 32 was a decent event that got bumped down to terrible because of the main event.

It's not just a one-way street, of course. Great main events can help smooth over any other problems associated with the show. As such, the main event of Wrestlemania 34 could make or break the show.

So, without any further ado, let's get into our list of 10 Wrestlemania 34 main events that fans would love to see:

#10 Asuka vs Charlotte

Asuka is perhaps the best female wrestler in the WWE today

With the rise of women's wrestling after the Women's Revolution, why is it so hard to fathom a Wrestlemania main event between two of the best from the WWE's women contingent? After all, Sasha Banks and Charlotte main event-ed Hell in a Cell inside the caged structure last year.

If there had to be a women's main event at Wrestlemania 34, it doesn't get much better than Asuka vs Charlotte. They are the two best female wrestlers on the WWE roster and it would make for a spectacular match.