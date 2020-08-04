10 wrestlers who have become big stars on YouTube

YouTube is bigger today than ever, and sometimes it feels like just about everyone is creating content on the platform at the moment. More and more wrestlers are joining the platform, especially recently with more superstars stuck in their homes.

Using YouTube is beneficial for performers in many different ways. In some cases, it enables them to open themselves and their lives up to fans and become more relatable. For other stars, it is a chance to strengthen their brand which is especially useful for the wrestlers who do not get as much TV time as their colleagues.

#10 Ronda Rousey holds over 1 million subscribers on YouTube

The Baddest Woman in the Planet is currently on a break from WWE, but that has not stopped her from becoming a YouTube success. Ronda Rousey posts a variety of videos, mostly in the style of vlogs. A lot of her posts are based on the ranch, Browsey Acres, which she shares with her husband Travis Browne.

Life for Ronda and Travis seems very different than the more celebrity lifestyle enjoyed by other performers. In their videos, the pair often discuss their sustainable, minimalist lifestyle. There are a few guest appearances from fellow wrestlers on the channel, such as Paige and a few non-wrestlers like Steve-O.

Rousey has also taken part in a few question and answer sessions on her channel, allowing her fans to feel a little bit closer to their favourite superstar.

#9 Taste of Tenille brings out Tenille Dashwood's cooking skills on YouTube

Tenille Dashwood was better known in WWE as the name Emma, but on YouTube, she is known as Taste of Tenille. Dashwood is a huge foodie, and on her channel, she spends time in the kitchen showing her fans how to recreate some of her favourite recipes.

More recently, Taste of Tenille has branched out into a new direction, with Dashwood creating more vlog-style content. Over the last month, Dashwood has invited her subscribers to follow her adventures in Florida Keys and Mexico.