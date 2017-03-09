10 Wrestlers and their most infamous out of ring botches

A collection of the ten most hilarious and memorable out-of-ring screw-ups in wrestling history.

09 Mar 2017

The most infamous botch in wrestling history...

Professional wrestling is one of the most stressful jobs in the world. Not only do you have to put your life in the hands of another person whose mistakes could cost you your career (or worse), but everything you do has to be executed perfectly. And even then, things can still go wrong.

When a wrestler does make a mistake, it can be either something small and laugh-inducing, or something serious and terrifying. There usually isn’t any milieu between these two extremes. We’ve seen wrestlers botch moves many times in the ring. From Wade Barrett & The Miz mistiming a neckbreaker to Sycho Sid breaking his leg off of a dive, in-ring botches have led to everything from laughter to a standing applause from the audience in appreciation for the risks the wrestlers were putting themselves through for our entertainment.

Then there are the out of ring botches.

Promos and non-wrestling segments are usually done to hype up an upcoming match or event, so a lot of work needs to be put in by the wrestlers to make sure they get their message across properly to the viewers. But even in wrestling, in that highly-scripted environment, things can go wrong. A wrestler can flub their lines, say the wrong thing, or get so caught-up in the moment that they forget what to say entirely.

We’ve seen this recently with Mick Foley and Goldberg, for example. The two of them forgot what to say in their promos and stood around awkwardly trying to keep the segment going. These were somewhat humorous, but they’re nowhere near as infamous as these ten out-of-ring botches we’re going to look at below.

#10 Gene Okerlund Curses During An Interview

This is a thirty-second video featuring Gene Okerlund trying to hype up an upcoming match. Okerlund, as you may recall, is one of the most recognisable voices in WWE history, and was there for many legendary moments. But even he wasn’t immune to making mistakes.

Just as he was about to start the interview segment, a poster behind him fell down with a loud thud. It was close and loud enough for Okerlund to completely tune out from what he was doing, turn around, and yell ‘F--K IT!’ on TV. It wasn’t bleeped or censored. The segment ended abruptly, with commentator Jesse Ventura not even trying to ignore what he had just heard.

It was a funny moment from the otherwise serious Okerlund and served as an ironic summary of the Ultimate Warrior’s career

Okerlund: “Gentlemen, as you know, the Ultimate Warrior--“

(poster drops)

Okerlund: ‘F--K IT!’