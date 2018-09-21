Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 Wrestlers who are secretly huge nerds

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.93K   //    21 Sep 2018, 12:53 IST

<p>
The New Day

When you hear the words 'professional athlete', the image conjured to mind is often of an alpha male, non-intellectual, knuckle dragging man's man who only cares about beer, pizza, and impressing women.

What you don't think of is a glasses wearing, pocket protector wielding geek who can name all of the first appearances of every comic book character, or get over a million points on Galaga.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

And yet, some pro wrestlers actually adhere to the second model, and are secretly huge nerds who love Science Fiction, comic books, and video games.

Here are ten pro wrestlers who are secretly huge nerds!

#1 Erick Rowan

<p>

As one half of the Bludgeon Brothers, Erick Rowan certainly presents an intimidating presence.

However, his size is not the most impressive feature he possesses. Rowan has an IQ of over 140--the same range as Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking.

Rowan can solve puzzles with astonishing speed, and taught himself how to start and operate a vineyard! He enjoys intellectual pursuits as much as the physical, meaning he can fly his nerd flag high and proud.

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sasha Banks Kenny Omega
Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
5 Wrestlers who are being overlooked by fans
RELATED STORY
11 Wrestlers who are still going strong in the business
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Wrestlers Who Perform Under Their Real Names
RELATED STORY
3 Current WWE Wrestlers Who Could Replace Jeff Hardy
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Jewish Wrestlers in Pro Wrestling
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Wrestlers Who Are Related to Each Other in Real-life
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars Who Are Natural Babyfaces
RELATED STORY
7 Wrestlers who have been World Champion in both WWE and...
RELATED STORY
4 Wrestlers Who Should Follow The Path of Cody Rhodes
RELATED STORY
5 Current WWE Superstars who are natural heels
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us