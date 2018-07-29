Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Wrestlers who might never be hired (or re-hired) by WWE.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
33.10K   //    29 Jul 2018, 13:20 IST

Moose of Impact Wrestling.
Moose of Impact Wrestling.

Not all seeds grow in all soils.

What goes for the plant kingdom sometimes goes for people as well. There are many who find that they don't fit in with the culture of their workplace, or feel they would find fulfillment elsewhere. The same is true for pro wrestlers. If they find that they cannot achieve their goals working for a company like WWE, there is always a possibility of working elsewhere.

But then there are those wrestlers who have either burned bridges, behaved poorly, or just wouldn't be a good fit for the WWE. These are wrestlers who will either never work for WWE or have worked for them but have lost all chance of going back.

Here are ten wrestlers who might never be hired, or re-hired, by the WWE.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

#1 Adam Page

<p>

One of the reasons you'll never see Adam Page in WWE is his name...or rather, what's missing from it.

Adam Page had been going by Hangman Adam Page in NJPW and ROH. It fit in well with his Bullet Club stablemates. However, the WWE filed cease and desist orders against Page, claiming that they had a trademark on the name Hangman due to the existence of an enhancement tag team in WCW called the Texas Hangmen.

Rather than engage in a costly legal battle with the WWE's juggernaut resources, Page dropped the name. In addition to his bitterness over being robbed of his nickname, he also doesn't feel he needs WWE to succeed.

"Going to WWE doesn't feel important to me anymore. It's not something I'm interested in. I really feel like in the past few years my goals have shifted from, 'I want to accomplish X, Y, Z,' to I want to make a good living for my family.--Adam page.

It'll be a cold day in Hades when you see Adam Page in a WWE ring.


Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
