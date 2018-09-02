10 Wrestlers WWE must sign ASAP

These athletes are the talk of the wrestling world, and WWE should acquire them at all costs.

New Japan's Kenny Omega

Professional wrestling is entering a new golden age. Just as when television ushered in a new appreciation and proliferation of sports entertainment, the internet has transformed the way people watch, share, and enjoy wrestling.

Pro wrestling has grown so hot that there seems to be a new wrestling war brewing. Competition between the industry leader, the WWE, and other promotions has seen an uptick. Always a smart operation, WWE has sought to acquire many of the most talked about wrestling stars on the planet, men like Keith Lee and Adam Cole. Clearly the WWE is all in on staying competitive and ahead of the competition.

However, there are some wrestling stars that transcend the norm to the nth degree, taking on legendary or even deific proportions. These men and women push not only themselves to the limit, but professional wrestling itself as well.

Here are ten wrestlers the WWE should acquire as soon as possible.

1.WALTER - currently signed with PWG

Massive but quick, unorthodox and yet highly polished, WALTER is a man of contradictions. Known for his massive chops that send ripples of flesh rolling over his opponent's chests, WALTER brings a unique look and presence to the events he wrestles at.

The current PWG champion has been praised for his ring work, and put on one of the best matches of last year against Zach Sabre Jr.

Why WWE needs him: Undertaker is all but completely retired, Samoa Joe is in the waning years of his career, and Braun Strowman is still green. In short, WWE needs a big man who can compete in main event calibre matches, and that man is WALTER.

1 / 10 NEXT