10 WWE Evolution rumors the WWE Universe should know

Are you ready for the Evolution pay per view?

What will happen at WWE's first ever all women pay per view?

While Alexa Bliss versus Trish Stratus has already been announced, the rest of the card hasn't been filled out yet, this is leading fans to think about the dream matches WWE could come up with. Not only that, fans are also wondering which women will come out victors in the end, and which ones will suffer crushing defeats.

No matter how you choose to look at it, Evolution could be one of the greatest pay per views of the year, and there are several reasons for that. Here is what the WWE Universe needs to know about the ground breaking pay per view.

As always, please keep in mind that these are just rumors, and are not absolute truths at this point in time. Maybe they turn out to be true, and maybe they don't, but the point of this is to give the WWE Universe an idea of what to expect when the pay per view goes live. In the end, enjoy and be sure to let us know if we missed anything in the comments below!

#10 WWE reaching out to AJ Lee

Will AJ Lee return for one more match at Evolution?

According to an article from Ringreport.com, WWE contacted AJ Lee months ago about making a comeback at the Evolution pay per view. In fact, some reports are even implying that Vince McMahon reached out to the former Diva's champion personally to try to woo her into coming back.

Interestingly enough, her husband CM Punk has reportedly turned down an offer to appear at the All In pay per view, and was even asked by Cody Rhodes himself. Unfortunately for AJ Lee and her fans, Punk's negative relationship with WWE could impact talks greatly between the two parties. The offer will most likely be turned down.

