Opinion: Top 10 WWE Performers of the month(October)

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
02 Nov 2018, 15:55 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

It's Halloween! That means the month of October is at an end. The WWE Universe went through one hell of a roller-coaster this month as there was cause for celebration as well as heartbreak. From Roman Reigns' tragic news to the very first all women's Pay-Per-View, this month will go down in history regardless.

WWE SuperShow Down and WWE Evolution were the two Pay-Per-Views of the month. Both were historic in their own right. Super Show Down became the first WWE PPV in Australia while Evolution was the first ever all women's PPV. We saw 4 Title Changes across Raw, Smackdown, NXT and 205 Live and also crowned a new Mae Young Classic Winner. There has been amazing storytelling and in-ring action throughout the month on all brands.

Here I will be looking at the 10 best performers of the month in WWE. Also, heartfelt wishes go out to Roman Reigns and his family.

#10. Buddy Murphy

Enter caption

For someone who had just one match early during the month, one might question Murphy's inclusion on this list. But considering that match perhaps was the best Men's match of the month, he has to be on the list. Murphy became the Cruiserweight Champion after beating Cedric Alexander at Super Show Down. He did so in his home country of Australia to a huge ovation from the crowd.

His match against Alexander was the first Cruiserweight match on a Main Roster PPV in quite a while and these two proved why they should be featured more. They put on amazing spots and got the crowd invested easily. Murphy's win was easily the best moment of the show and the crowd reacted accordingly. Their match was cheered more than any other match on the card and this proves that the Cruiserweight Championship should be defended on PPV more often

Murphy hasn't wrestled on 205 Live since winning the title but has maintained a presence on TV. His work on TV has been amazing too and is a more believable Champion than any other Cruiserweight. A match against Mustafa Ali seems to be somewhere down the line and we can't wait to see that.

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
They say I'm insane. I say Thank You very much.
