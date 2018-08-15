10 WWE Stars Who Need To Switch Brands

Some of these are quite necessary

WWE has the biggest roster today that it has never had before. With so many talents and only so much TV time and pay-per-view spots to fill, naturally, some may get lost in the shuffle.

This is one reason as to why regular drafts are a positive thing. Not only to keep things fresh, but also because some superstars may excel on one brand, more than others. Quite a lot of the time though, it's not the latter and many do get lost and have meaningless angles or even none at all.

Not even 3 hours of RAW can be enough for some stars to shine like they should. And it's not just this but sometimes, a superstar is just built for a brand; they have more to do on it. Triple H dominated RAW for 6 years before making a move, and The Undertaker dominated SmackDown for even longer. Mostly, it goes back to a lack of creative direction and that is what is affecting many of these superstars, who desperately need to switch brands.

#10 Randy Orton to RAW

Has almost done it all

If Randy Orton hadn't recently turned heel upon his return from injury, then he probably would have reached the top spot on this list.

As a babyface, Randy had become very dull on SmackDown for quite some time. He had feuded with pretty much every heel possible, so much so that he was thrown into the WWE United States Championship mix and was having friendly rivalries with fellow face superstars, such as Bobby Roode and Jeff Hardy.

Thankfully, his heel turn will now give him at least another 6 months worth of storylines on SmackDown. Once he is finished with Jeff Hardy, I would like to see him spend the remainder of his time on SmackDown feuding with AJ Styles for a series of matches, before making a move back to RAW.

