Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    10 WWE Superstars and what happened when they first met Vince McMahon

    Alexa Bliss and Sheamus had hilarious first encounters with Vince!

    Danny Hart
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 18:04 IST
    31.38K

    V
    Everybody remembers their first meeting with Vince McMahon!

    Vince McMahon is known as one of the most intimidating people in the history of sports entertainment/pro wrestling – but what is the WWE owner really like when the camera is turned off?

    Does his on-screen heel persona ever transfer backstage? Is he strictly business when he meets potential WWE Superstars for the first time? Does he go out of his way to make people feel comfortable?

    In this article, we look through the archives to recall 10 real-life stories that WWE Superstars have told about the very first meeting they had with their boss.

    #10 Finn Balor

    Fi
    Finn Balor has become one of Raw's most popular Superstars

    When a WWE Superstar meets somebody as intimidating as Vince McMahon for the first time, it’s probably best to get the chit-chat over with as quickly as possible before doing their talking in the best way they know how: in a WWE ring.

    In Finn Balor’s case, that’s exactly what happened when, prior to his match against Neville at an NXT live event in March 2015, he was introduced to Vince by Triple H seconds before his music hit.

    The Irishman recalled to Sports Illustrated:

    “I went over and Vince’s head popped out from behind the curtain and [he] said, ‘How are you doing, son?’. I said, ‘Hello, sir,’ and shook his hand. As I shook his hand, the heartbeat of my music started and I said, ‘That’s my cue, gotta go’.”
    Vince McMahon Alexa Bliss
    Page 1 of 10 Next
    6 most outrageous Vince McMahon moments in the WWE
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Alberto Del Rio recently visited...
    RELATED STORY
    10 changes to expect when Vince McMahon is done with the WWE
    RELATED STORY
    5 times Vince McMahon gave the fans exactly what they wanted
    RELATED STORY
    10 Superstars who buried their differences with WWE
    RELATED STORY
    5 crazy ideas of Vince McMahon that almost happened
    RELATED STORY
    5 Similarities between Vince McMahon and Dana White
    RELATED STORY
    10 Lesser known facts about Vince McMahon
    RELATED STORY
    10 rare photos of Vince McMahon you might not have seen
    RELATED STORY
    10 WWE Superstars and their reasons for leaving
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...