10 WWE Superstars who should be drafted to RAW 

The 2022 WWE Draft is now on the horizon, with current rumors suggesting that it could take place following the Clash at the Castle event next month.

The company's landscape could change when the draft takes place since this will be the first time Triple H will have complete control of the roster and be able to move the stars to fit his vision.

Some teams could be split, and others reunited, so here are just ten WWE Superstars who should be drafted over to RAW.

#10-8. The Bloodline - Roman Reigns and The Usos

Roman Reigns and The Usos have been pulling double duty for much of the year, but it is becoming increasingly clear that the World Championships need to be split again.

Although it's hard to predict how WWE will take just one Championship from Roman Reigns, it would make sense for him to head over and be the face of RAW with the Universal Championship and leave one title on SmackDown.

The Usos could also join Reigns over on RAW, and The Bloodline could dominate the red brand for a few months, allowing Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns to rehash their feud from earlier this year.

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross could be the faces of SmackDown in his absence and Cody Rhodes when he returns in 2023.

#7. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey needs to move brands; it's clear that WWE doesn't want her to take the title from Liv Morgan, but having her lose controversially and then be suspended for a month is ruining her credibility.

Morgan should never have cashed in on Rousey, and now the former UFC Champion has been pinned twice in the space of a month.

Rousey is one of the company's most legitimate female fighters, she could take on any woman in that division, and she needs to be on RAW having matches against Bianca Belair instead of losing to Liv Morgan at one of the biggest shows of the year.

#6/5. Real-life WWE cousins Los Lotharios

Angel Garza has been given his name back, but it's still only TV time that the new father was handed a backstage segment with Maximum Male Models this week. The duo has shown that they are legitimately good wrestlers, and they can steal the show when given a chance.

The tag team division on SmackDown doesn't have a lot of time because there is an hour less on the show, and a move over to RAW could allow them to have more matches on-screen and finally push towards a Tag Team Championship match.

#4. Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong is the only remaining member of The Undisputed Era and one of the men Triple H worked closely with in NXT. If anyone deserves promotion as part of the Draft, it's Strong.

The former Champion reportedly requested his release a few weeks ago, but WWE doesn't need to lose any more members of The Undisputed Era to AEW.

Strong has shown that he has a chameleon-like ability and can adapt to any situation. A star like him on the main roster would be an asset and could be added to a group if needed since Strong has already been part of The Diamond Mine during his time in NXT.

#3-1. WWE Stars Maximum Male Models

Maximum Male Models would probably be handed more TV time and much more storyline development on RAW. Ma.çé and Mån.sôör are relegated to backstage photoshoots now under Maxxine's control, and the group hasn't yet been able to push forward and properly tease adding members.

It's unclear how their current storyline will lead to a match, but SmackDown doesn't seem the right fit for them. Maxxine, Mån.sôör, and Ma.çé should head over to RAW, while Max Dupri remains on SmackDown and proves what he's capable of when he isn't being forced to play a strange character.

