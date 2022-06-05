10 WWE Superstars that have surprisingly never faced off 1 on 1

Whether it's a matter of timing, creative differences, or just bad luck, dream matches don't always happen in WWE.

While we'll probably never see Sting wrestle The Undertaker or Stone Cold Steve Austin take on Goldberg, all hope isn't lost for the wrestling stars of the current generation.

Here are ten superstars that have surprisingly never faced off one-on-one in WWE as of now but could quite possibly in the near future.

#5 Cody Rhodes and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns are yet to face off

A WWE Undisputed Universal Championship run for Cody Rhodes has been a major taking point since his triumphant return at this year's WrestleMania.

While there's a chance that Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre may ultimately be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief, Reigns vs. Rhodes is a viable choice as well. If this happens, it will mark the first time the two have faced off in a singles match, let alone for a world title.

It should be noted that the two have feuded before, albeit in the tag team competition. Moreover, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns took on Cody Rhodes and his brother Goldust for the WWE Tag Team Championship back in 2013.

#4 Sonya Deville vs. Shayna Baszler surprisingly hasn't happened yet

The OFFICIAL Boss @SonyaDevilleWWE Remember I’ve always been a competitor. That never changed. It’s who I am. Remember I’ve always been a competitor. That never changed. It’s who I am.

For what it's worth, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler share quite a few similarities.

They both have mixed martial arts backgrounds. Both stars paid their dues on NXT before getting called up to the main roster. Not to mention they were both a part of impressive stables, as Shayna teamed up with Nia Jax at one point, and Sonya is known for being one half of Fire and Desire with Mandy Rose.

Despite the similarities, the two are yet to face off one on one. However, they both appear to be in WWE for the long term, so there's still a possibility they'll cross paths sooner or later.

#3 Randy Orton vs. Finn Balor is yet to take place

What's a Demon to a Viper? How would Finn Balor fare against Randy Orton? Sadly, just like asking how many licks, it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, the world may never know.

If you think the reason these two superstars haven't had a proper feud has anything to do with the brand split, this might have something to do with it, as they've been on the opposite show multiple times.

When Finn was on RAW, Orton was on SmackDown. When The Viper got drafted to the red brand, Balor returned to NXT. However, Balor was drafted back to RAW last year, a show that Orton has remained a mainstay on since 2019.

Will the changes result in a singles encounter between the two stars? Only time will tell.

#2 Roman Reigns vs. Riddle is a possibility

WWE @WWE



@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw "That guy is nothing but a Tribal Piece of Trash!" "That guy is nothing but a Tribal Piece of Trash!"@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw https://t.co/GeNvKKBtom

A one-on-one match between Riddle and The Tribal Chief hasn't happened yet, but there's a great chance that this one will go down sometime over the summer.

RK-Bro has been feuding with The Usos over tag team supremacy for several weeks now, and their rivalry seemingly reached its peak when Jimmy and Jey became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Shinsuke Nakamura has since taken Randy Orton's place as Riddle's primary ally due to The Viper being injured at the moment, as the saga with The Usos rages on.

Still, the former United States Champion's beef appears to be with The Bloodline as a whole, as The King of Bros. has mentioned The Tribal Chief on multiple occasions recently.

Despite all the verbal jaw-jacking, they are yet to face off in a singles bout, but recent rumors indicate that a match between the two is inevitable.

#1 Asuka vs. Io Shirai is a dream match

If WWE planned to book a match between The Empress of Tomorrow and The Genius of the Sky, there honestly wouldn't have been a better time than in 2020 during the Pandemic era.

It's safe to say that Bayley and Sasha Banks had the women's division on lock during that time as The Golden Role Models. On the other hand, Asuka and Shirai made for comparable contemporaries on RAW and NXT, respectively.

Alas, the closest the two got to a confrontation during that time was Asuka making a rare NXT appearance to even the odds during Shirai's match with Sasha Banks at The Great American Bash that year.

