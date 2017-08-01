10 WWE Superstars who broke the ring

We take a look at 10 WWE superstars that have caused damage to the squared circle!

@TheWWEJourno by Daniel Massey Top 5 / Top 10 01 Aug 2017, 07:49 IST

Utter destruction!

The WWE ring is not known for its comfort. As many people will attest to, if you are to compete in a WWE ring, you’re going to leave sore, no matter how safe you are. Some of the behemoths that inhabit the WWE have been able to take their wars so far, that they have actually broken the ring in one way or another.

Sometimes, it can be as simple as a rope flying off due to the tension being put on it, other times, superstars have gone that one step further and caused the whole ring to crumble to the ground.

You can see how strong the rings are when you look at events such as the Royal Rumble. At any one time there can be upwards of eight superstars in the ring at once and given their size, that’s not a light load. The ring has never buckled in one of these events.

It’s not always the heaviest that caused the chaos though. Here are 10 superstars that caused the ring to break in some form or another.

#10 Chris Jericho

No Mercy 2002 is known for the brutal Hell in a Cell match between a young Brock Lesnar and The American Badass, The Undertaker, but that’s not the only thing of note that happened that evening.

During a tag team match with Booker T and Goldust, Jericho went for what can only be assumed was a springboard crossbody or dropkick and the turnbuckle exploded from the pressure and the rope collapsed. Jericho fell to the mat and thankfully did not injure himself as he could have done from such an accident.

They played the incident off as professionally as they possibly could do with Goldust attempting the pin off a disoriented Jericho, who must have been shaken by the incident.

Despite this distraction, the team of Chris Jericho and Christian retained the World Tag Team Championships at the event and the ring technicians were able to get the rope fixed for the war that was to come in the main event.