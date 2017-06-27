10 WWE Superstars who got enormous backstage heat

These men and women got into a lot of trouble with their colleagues.

by Akash Cillanki 27 Jun 2017

Roman Reigns is the top dog in WWE at the moment

Professional wrestlers have it tough. Not only are they on a gruelling schedule, putting their bodies on the line night in and night out but they also have to deal with a locker room filled with erratic characters and personalities where it cab be pretty damn difficult to get along with everyone.

This often results in something going wrong for a certain wrestler and them getting ostracised by the entire roster. Backstage politics are very much a part of the wrestling culture and getting any sort of heat with the big dogs in the back will get you in a lot of trouble.

Not everyone seems to know this, though, and there have been stories of a number of men and women who have become so hated and reviled backstage that they suffer some dire consequences for their apparent lack of respect for their colleagues and the traditions of wrestling. Today, we are here to look the worst offenders.

So, without any further ado, here are 10 WWE superstars who got enormous backstage heat:

#10 Roman Reigns

The darling of the company, Roman Reigns had backstage heat? Well, yes, and quite a lot of heat if the rumours that came out last year are to be believed. The cause of this was his Wellness Policy Violation which earned him a 30-day suspension as well as the loss of WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

That wasn’t all, though, as there were a number of news outlets reporting that Roman was forced to issue a public apology to the rest of the locker room and was kept out of the main event picture for a number of months. Eventually, the heat died down and Reigns is back at the top of the card.