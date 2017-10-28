10 WWE Superstars who were loyal in love

Despite the constant backstage scandals, there are a number of superstars who have avoided the headlines and remained loyal to their spouse.

28 Oct 2017

It seems that backstage scandals and news of affairs get much more attention than the WWE stars who were never actually part of the rumours when it comes to their personal lives.

Over the past few decades, it appears that scandals have been rift backstage in WWE and these always make the headlines, but what about the superstars who managed to remain loyal to their significant other throughout their time with the company? The superstars who became role models for the next generation for all of the right reasons?

#10 Trish Stratus

Trish and Ron have been together now for more than 20 years

Trish Stratus came to WWE with no experience in a wrestling ring but was later able to train and become one of the greatest of all time.

Stratus is a record-setting seven-time Women's Champion and a WWE Hall of Famer, which makes her a role model for more than one reason.

When Trish first joined WWE she was in a relationship with Ron Fisico, her high school sweetheart. Stratus and Ron began dating back in 1992 and finally married after 14 years together in 2006. Trish always remained loyal to her boyfriend throughout her career and since she left WWE the couple have started their own family. Trish now has a daughter called Madison and a son called Maximus.