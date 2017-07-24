10 WWE Superstars who you didn't know were with the company for so long

These superstars have been with WWE for much longer than you might have realized

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2017, 03:09 IST

Tye Dillinger makes his entrance on SmackDown Live

Chris Jericho. Goldust. Big Show. Randy Orton. John Cena. These men have all been a part of WWE for well over a decade, with some of them approaching the 20-year mark. But hey, you already knew that.

For wrestling fans, it feels like these guys have been around forever, and not just because they have. When superstars spend such a long time in the spotlight, their tenure feels even longer than it actually is. So if it feels like John Cena debuted a lifetime ago, there's a good reason for it.

These guys have been major players in WWE for their entirety of their storied careers. But there is a larger sample of superstars who have been in the company quite a long time as well, just in a smaller role, or not in a role at all.

There are numerous lower level superstars whose careers are approaching or have already surpassed a decade in length, and you would never guess who they are. From former champions to jobbers, these superstars are proof that if WWE likes you enough, you can have a long career whether fans realise it or not.

#10 Tye Dillinger, signed in 2006

Dillinger has been around for a while

Tye Dillinger's debut as the 10th entrant in the Royal Rumble was well deserved and a long time coming. Dillinger's rise to WWE's main roster has been well-documented thanks to his long career in developmental and WWE's version of ECW, which might as well have been considered developmental as well.

Dillinger signed with WWE all the way back in 2006 and was sent to their developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. In the era of NXT, people sometimes forget that Florida Championship Wrestling was even a thing, let alone its predecessor, OVW.

Dillinger then made his way to TV, albeit briefly, as Gavin Spears on ECW. That debut was in 2008 and he was released shortly after in January of 2009. He then made sporadic appearances for other promotions but never signed on long-term until he returned to WWE as part of NXT in 2013.

You could argue that since he was away from WWE for roughly 4 years, he hasn't really been in the company that long. But the fact that he started 11 years ago is notable, and since he never really joined another promotion, he truly is a WWE lifer. Dillinger's career is a memorable story, to say the least.