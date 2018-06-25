10 WWE superstars whose 2018 second halves will be better than their first

At halftime, these superstars are set for a scorching run.

caesaraugustus4 ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 21:30 IST 3.26K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Braun is set for a monster second half.

At the halfway point of 2018, we already have a slew of performers who have notched their names into the "best superstar of the year" conversation. Other superstars, however, had a quieter first half, but there's every reason to expect that they'll have a scorching second half, punching their tickets to join their peers on the "superstar of the year" lists that will be populated in December.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Some Superstars on this list have been injured. Others have been patiently biding their time. A couple haven't even debuted yet, but their arrivals are sure to shake things up in a major way!

#1 Alexa Bliss

Yes, like many of you, I'm sick of Alexa Bliss too. Her championship reigns have heavily damaged the momentum of WWE's so-called "women's revolution." Like many of you, I rolled my eyes when I saw her win and cash in the contract, only two months after dropping the title. The prospect of continuing the Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax feud, which has left a lot to be desired, to say the least, is more than unwelcome.

But then it became pretty obvious where this thing was headed. Color me intrigued.

Alexa Bliss is going to be involved in the best rivalry of her career because for once, she's going to be used properly. She'll serve as a perfect foil for Ronda Rousey, who will be the badass babyface that she thus far hasn't met and will have no answer for.

This feud should be a great one unless booking messes it up, which, to be fair, is always a real possibility.

Nevertheless, it's safe to say that Alexa Bliss is going to be much, much more entertaining opposite Ronda Rousey than she was opposite Nia Jax. 2018's second half will be kinder to her than its first.