Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 WWE superstars whose 2018 second halves will be better than their first

At halftime, these superstars are set for a scorching run.

caesaraugustus4
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 21:30 IST
3.26K

Braun Strowman Money in the Bank
Braun is set for a monster second half.

At the halfway point of 2018, we already have a slew of performers who have notched their names into the "best superstar of the year" conversation. Other superstars, however, had a quieter first half, but there's every reason to expect that they'll have a scorching second half, punching their tickets to join their peers on the "superstar of the year" lists that will be populated in December.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.  

Some Superstars on this list have been injured. Others have been patiently biding their time. A couple haven't even debuted yet, but their arrivals are sure to shake things up in a major way!

#1 Alexa Bliss

Yes, like many of you, I'm sick of Alexa Bliss too. Her championship reigns have heavily damaged the momentum of WWE's so-called "women's revolution." Like many of you, I rolled my eyes when I saw her win and cash in the contract, only two months after dropping the title. The prospect of continuing the Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax feud, which has left a lot to be desired, to say the least, is more than unwelcome.

But then it became pretty obvious where this thing was headed. Color me intrigued.

Alexa Bliss is going to be involved in the best rivalry of her career because for once, she's going to be used properly. She'll serve as a perfect foil for Ronda Rousey, who will be the badass babyface that she thus far hasn't met and will have no answer for.

This feud should be a great one unless booking messes it up, which, to be fair, is always a real possibility.

Nevertheless, it's safe to say that Alexa Bliss is going to be much, much more entertaining opposite Ronda Rousey than she was opposite Nia Jax. 2018's second half will be kinder to her than its first.

Page 1 of 10 Next
Samoa Joe Braun Strowman
10 Lesser Known Better Halves of WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 female WWE superstars that turned out to be complete busts
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who WWE should have pushed when the moment...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who would be better in UFC than CM Punk
RELATED STORY
10 WWE superstars who were pushed too soon
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who will be pushed if they change their brand
RELATED STORY
10 wrestlers who can become World Champions in WWE for...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose retirement will leave the WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who will be buried if they change their brand
RELATED STORY
10 superstars who will be World Champion in WWE by 2020
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us