10 WWE Superstars with most matches in SmackDown Live history

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2018, 17:42 IST

The Undertaker is No. 10 on this list!

Since its debut in 1999, SmackDown has had several great matches, as well as some of the best pro wrestlers in the business. The show may be the 'B show' and may not get the importance that RAW does, but it has given us memorable moments.

In this list, we countdown the 10 wrestlers with the most matches in SmackDown history:

#10 The Undertaker - 185 matches

Mark William Calaway, or as most would know him as The Undertaker, is one of the most important figures in pro wrestling history and in the WWE becoming the global giant that it has become.

He was also a vital part of SmackDown Live's progress over the years, and made several appearances on the show before the brand split was enforced.

Since 1999, The Undertaker has wrestled in 185 matches on SmackDown, wrestling against the likes of CM Punk, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, and more!

His last appearance in the SmackDown show was before Survivor Series 2016 when he was not a part of RAW or SmackDown as he went undrafted in the WWE Draft in 2016. The Undertaker arrived at the ring, which had the wrestlers who would represent Team SmackDown in Survivor Series, and told them in chilling terms to get the job done.