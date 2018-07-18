10 WWE Superstars with the most wins in SummerSlam history

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14.48K // 18 Jul 2018, 15:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker has won 10 matches at SummerSlam

Even the most casual watchers of WWE programming will probably know that The Undertaker has won more matches at WrestleMania than anybody else (24), but how much do you know about the performers who have triumphed on the most occasions at SummerSlam?

WWE’s “Biggest Party of The Summer” has taken place every year since its introduction in 1988 when 28 Superstars competed on a stacked 10-match card which was headlined by Hulk Hogan & “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Andre The Giant & Ted DiBiase.

Since then, more than 200 men and women have performed at SummerSlam and the event has become one of the most star-studded and anticipated WWE shows on the pay-per-view calendar.

So, with the annual event set to take place again this year on 19 August, we decided to delve into the WWE archives to have a look at the most successful Superstars throughout the PPV’s 30-year history.

Without further ado, and with special thanks to profightdb.com and cagematch.net for storing the match information, let's count down the 10 WWE Superstars who have recorded the most victories at SummerSlam between 1988 and 2017.

Disclaimer: Tag team turmoil matches enter the record books as individual matches, so Edge and Christian’s three victories in a 1999 tag team turmoil match count as three separate victories.

Joint #6 Shawn Michaels (6 wins)

Shawn Michaels made his first SummerSlam appearance in 1989

Shawn Michaels failed to win any of his first three SummerSlam matches between 1989 and 1992, but a run of six victories from his next eight matches at “The Biggest Party of The Summer” qualifies him for this list.

HBK’s first two victories at the event came in Intercontinental Championship matches – against Mr Perfect in 1993 and, most memorably, against Razor Ramon in 1995 – before he defeated Vader in a WWE Championship match in 1996.

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to win three more SummerSlam matches during his final run with the company, defeating Triple H in an unsanctioned match in 2002 before teaming with “The Game” in victories over Vince & Shane McMahon in 2006 and against Legacy in 2009.

1 / 10 NEXT