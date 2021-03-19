10 WWE Tag-Teams that have been totally forgotten by fans

Tag-team wrestling is a part of professional wrestling that is often overlooked by WWE regardless of how much fans love the art. Over the years, WWE has seen some great tag-teams as well as some absolute duds.

A lot of tag-teams in WWE ended up being broken up early and forgotten, some because they just weren't good and others because WWE saw more potential in them as singles stars.

This week, we take a look at 10 tag-teams that have been forgotten by most fans today.

ALSO READ: 5 Terrible wrestlers Vince McMahon tried to push as a star and failed

#10 Rotunda Brothers

The Rotunda Brothers with IRS

Bo Dallas’ WWE career started very promisingly and he won the coveted NXT Championship down in the black and gold brand. However, things didn’t go well for Dallas when he was pulled up to the main roster and after he couldn’t connect with the fans in the way management wanted, he was more or less designated to be an enhancementalent. Following this, Dallas was a part of The Social Outcasts and then the more successful B-Team.

Before his run with Axel, Bo Dallas was a part of a much more successful tag-team during his time in developmental in Florida Championship Wrestling. Down in FCW, Dallas teamed up with his real-life brother Bray Wyatt and the duo formed the Rotunda Brothers. They found success down in pre-NXT developmental, winning two FCW Tag-Team Championships during their run together.

Bray Wyatt on the other hand, catapulted himself to main event status with his gimmick change.

Check out this pretty awful promo from the duo down in FCW:

Advertisement

#9 Tekno Team 2000

Tekno Team 2000

Tekno Team 2000 was basically Vince McMahon giving us the idea of what people would dress like in the new Millennium, which was just 5 years off from the debut of this not-so-dynamic duo.

Advertisement

Debuting in 1995, Tekno Team 2000 got a slight push soon after making their bow in WWE but it was short lived. Not only was the gimmick silly, neither Troy nor Travis were actually any good in the ring after the bell rang. Even WWE once made a list called “boring WWE tag-teams” and had TT2000 on it. One interesting fact about TT2000, however, is that Troy was actually Erik Watts, son of controversial and legendary booker Cowboy Bill Watts.

Check out this video on Tekno Team 2000 from WWE’s official YouTube channel:

1 / 5 NEXT