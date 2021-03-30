10 WWE Wrestlers and their lookalikes

There is a common belief that everyone has 7 lookalikes, and while they may not look identical or like twins, they would resemble you in some way and would be the mirror image. We have seen Stone Cold Steve Austin meet his lookalike in the ring during his feud with Chris Jericho, and while that may all be a part of the feud or storyline, there are people that resemble others in more ways than one.

From the same jawline to look alike eyes or even nose and lips, we have seen a lot of resemblances between two people from different walks of life, and in this article, I look at the lookalikes of 10 WWE wrestlers and if you can think of some others that didn't make the list, sound off in the comments.

So without further ado, let's start the slideshow:

#10 Zack Ryder and Bradley Cooper

Woo Woo Woo, You know it!

Bradley Cooper is a renowned actor in Hollywood whose recent movie, 'A Star is Born' won a lot of accolades from moviegoers and is constantly regarded for his work on the big screen.

On the other hand, Zack Ryder is a former WWE wrestler who had a good run in the company being a babyface . The two are 6'1" and 6'2" respectively and have the same smile and their faces resemble each other in a big manner.

The two have never faced being inside a WWE ring or on a red carpet, but if they ever decide to show up on each other's show, we will see some great action that will be the talk of the town.

Ryder won the WWE universe's support owing to his ever-so-popular YouTube presence and even went on to declare himself as the internet champion.

1 / 10 NEXT