10 WWE superstars who were pushed too soon

Here's a look at 10 WWE superstars who were pushed into the spotlight before they were ready

Sunil Joseph
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 16:47 IST

Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley

Every now and then there comes along one superstar who is prematurely thrust into the spotlight as soon as he debuts. Sometimes this experiment works while sometimes this becomes quite evident that they were pushed way too early and they weren’t even ready.

We all know that there are people backstage judging who is ready to get pushed, but this still doesn’t explain why certain wrestlers are pushed before they even get a chance to excel at all aspects of their skills. 

This article highlights those 10 wrestlers who slipped through the cracks and got thrust into the main event scene before they were ready.

10. Jack Swagger

Jack Swagger
Jack Swagger

WWE saw a lot of potential in Jack Swagger. He was an amateur wrestler and showcased some good amateur wrestling skills, but his character and mic work needed more effort.

Fans saw Swagger as a mid-carder who should never be in the main event scene, but as WWE always do, they tried to shove him down fans’ throat almost immediately after he won the Money in the Bank ladder match. 

Of course, he cashed in the briefcase to become one of the worst heavyweight champions in history. His mic skills got even worse as days progressed where he would talk about his family. It’s almost like he had nothing better to talk about.

Maybe if WWE had given him some time to develop his skills, we could’ve seen a better version of Jack Swagger. Even being paired up with Zeb Colter couldn’t save him, and he was soon released from the company.

