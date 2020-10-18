10 youngest WWE stars in the company today 

It takes years for many wrestlers to make it to WWE, whilst others are able to skip a number of the steps and make their debut in WWE when they are still in their early 20s.

Paige was famously the youngest ever Divas Champion when she made her way to WWE's main roster back in 2014, but it appears that there are now stars in the company even younger than the British star.

There is no correct time to begin training to be a WWE star, but it appears that this following list of wrestlers knew from a young age that this was the dream job that they wanted.

Here are the 10 youngest stars in WWE at present, this list includes stars from NXT and NXT UK.

#10 Tegan Nox - 25 years old

It's been a tough few years for Welsh star Tegan Nox, who suffered her third leg injury in two years last month and is now expected to be out for around a year. Nox has suffered from torn ACL's for most of her WWE career and the last one sidelined her for more than a year.

Nox was recently pushed to the top of the Women's Division in NXT as part of her feud with Dakota Kai, and proved that she has what it takes to be NXT Women's Champion. This is another huge setback for the star, but at just 25 years of age, Nox has a bright career ahead of her and will come back stronger and hungrier in the near future.

#9 Velveteen Dream - 25 years old

Velveteen Dream came through the ranks in WWE as a contestant on Tough Enough back in 2015. At 25 years old, the star has already been a member of the WWE locker room for five years and is seen as one of the stars of the future.

It's been a rough 2020 for Dream away from the ring, but he has continued to prove that he has what it take to make it to the main roster and to push his controversial character as far as he can go.

Dream is already a former NXT North American Champion and could easily be NXT Champion at the turn of the year.