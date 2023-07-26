11 absent WWE Superstars Triple H must bring back after SummerSlam 

WWE has had a crazy year or so. It was just over a year ago today when Vince McMahon shockingly announced that he was retiring from his role in the company following several allegations against the Chairman coming to light.

With Vince's absence, Triple H took over the creative direction of the promotion. Things became a bit more complicated earlier this year, however, as McMahon allegedly forced his way back into a prominent role, and the company has since announced a merger with Endeavor.

As far as the general audience is aware, Triple H still has primary influence over the creative direction of the company despite Vince overseeing things. While that has meant great things for business and show quality, it hasn't been perfect.

There are several superstars who haven't been doing much on television as of late. This article will look at a group of stars who need to return to RAW and SmackDown in an active role following the upcoming SummerSlam event.

Below are eleven absent WWE Superstars who must return to television after SummerSlam.

#11. Candice LeRae, #10. Johnny Gargano, #9. Indi Hartwell, & #8. Dexter Lumis, The Way must return soon

The Way at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023

The Way is a faction that first originated on WWE NXT. Throughout their tenure on the former black & gold brand, The Way featured Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory, and Dexter Lumis.

The group has seemingly begun reforming on WWE RAW. While Theory is a heel on SmackDown and thus not included, the other four members are all part of the red brand. Unfortunately, however, they just haven't been used on television in quite some time.

Indi and Candice briefly participated in a Gauntlet Match, but otherwise, the entire crew has been absent. The reunion has been teased, especially with Tommaso Ciampa back, so hopefully, Triple H intends to bring the stable back together and showcase them regularly following SummerSlam.

#7. Shelton Benjamin & #6. Cedric Alexander, former Hurt Business members are missing

Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, & MVP

The Hurt Business was a faction that first debuted on WWE RAW. The stable featured Bobby Lashley as the leader, with MVP serving as both a competitor and manager. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were the tag team of the group.

Unfortunately, the Hurt Business broke up despite fans wanting to see more from the stable. After Triple H took over WWE's creative direction, there were regular teases of the group reforming, but it never came to fruition. Some believe Vince McMahon isn't a fan of the stable and thus halted the reunion.

Regardless, Bobby Lashley seems to be doing something new with The Street Profits on SmackDown. MVP is still aligned with Omos. Unfortunately, that leaves Cedric and Shelton without much to do. Both stars are far too talented to sit on the sidelines. Cedric, in particular, is young and talented. They need opportunities soon.

#5. Isla Dawn & #4. Alba Fyre, The Unholy Union must return to action

The Unholy Union

The Unholy Union is an interesting tag team. The duo is comprised of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, but they weren't initially friends. In fact, the two had a heated feud on WWE NXT after Isla made her way to the white & gold brand following the closure of NXT UK.

Their feud ultimately led to the pair uniting, and they proceeded to dominate NXT, even winning the Women's Tag Team Titles. The two were sent to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft, where they picked up a few wins before losing the belts in a Unification Match.

Sadly, the wicked duo haven't been seen much since losing their gold. They are too gold to sit on the sidelines for long, however. With Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville holding the gold, could The Unholy Union aim to take the belts for themselves post-SummerSlam?

#3. Riddick Moss & #2. Emma, the couple need to find themselves on the red brand

Riddick Moss and Emma have had interesting journeys in WWE. Riddick first started on NXT and eventually found his way to the main roster. He became a comedic character named Madcap Moss, but that name was thankfully changed back earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Emma was part of the initial Divas Revolution on NXT that later became the Women's Evolution. She was let go from the company years ago but was re-hired during the Triple H era. While she isn't a regular on television, she does pop up from time to time.

Still, both stars could be used better. WWE began establishing them as a pair on-screen thanks to their real-life romance, so running with it moving forward would make sense. The two should start making strides on Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks.

#1. Tegan Nox needs to be properly utilized on WWE RAW

Of the many stars WWE brought back under the Triple H regime, the most underutilized is arguably Tegan Nox. The Welsh star debuted by standing up for Natalya and briefly interacted with the likes of Shayna Baszler and Damage CTRL.

Unfortunately, her television time didn't last, and she has barely been used outside of Main Event in recent months. She was drafted to WWE RAW, but has only competed in one match, which was a multi-team gauntlet.

Tegan Nox is far too good to not be used more regularly on television. Social media users have floated various ideas for her television return, with one seeming particularly interesting.

Given that Piper Niven is also not being used, the two could form a team or a relationship dynamic similar to that of Diesel and Shawn Michaels. They'd be great together.

