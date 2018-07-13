11 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2018

Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins will both be involved in title matches

Eleven matches will take place at the 2018 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

From the Raw brand, six matches are scheduled for the event, including Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship Iron Man match) and Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (steel cage match), while Roman Reigns will battle Bobby Lashley.

Elsewhere from WWE’s flagship show, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas will finally get their opportunity at Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt’s Raw Tag Team Championships, Finn Balor will go one-on-one with Baron Corbin, and Alexa Bliss will put her Raw Women’s Championship on the line against Nia Jax with Ronda Rousey at ringside.

The featured matches from the SmackDown Live brand are AJ Styles vs. Rusev (WWE Championship) and The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No (SmackDown Tag Team Championships), while James Ellsworth will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage when Carmella faces Asuka (SmackDown Women's Championship).

Shinsuke Nakamura will also be in action, challenging Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship, and the event will start with The New Day battling SAnitY in a six-man tables match on the kickoff show.

Without any further ado, let’s predict the outcome of every match on the card. Agree? Disagree? Leave your predictions in the comment section.

#11 The New Day vs. SAnitY (kickoff show)

SAnitY recently interrupted The New Day's pancake-eating contest

It makes for a refreshing change that WWE has announced an appealing PPV kickoff show match for Extreme Rules, with The New Day and SAnitY set to do battle in a tables match following their intense confrontations on SmackDown Live over the last few weeks.

This has the potential to be the best match on the card, despite taking place before the main show even starts, with both trios often exceeding expectations at PPVs/TakeOver events in the past.

For the simple fact that SAnitY are new to the main roster and they’ve already suffered a couple of defeats, let's go with them to get the win.

Prediction: SAnitY