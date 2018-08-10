11 Last Minute Summerslam Rumors That The WWE Universe Needs To Know About

Who else is really exciting to watch Summerslam?

The biggest party of The Summer is almost here and while this is supposed to be a joyous time for WWE, it is also a time rife with speculation of what will happen next. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, there are a lot of different things to worry about when it comes to this year's Summerslam and it seems like that list is only growing.

With that being said and Summerslam only a short time away, here are all the last minute rumors that The WWE Universe needs to know about for the pay per view. In the end, hopefully, this gives fans an idea of what to expect for the second of the big four pay per views and might even help people decide if they want to watch the PPV or not.

#11 Jason Jordan update

How much longer will Jason Jordan be out of action on Monday Night Raw?

Earlier rumors were reporting that Jason Jordan would be making his comeback the night after Summerslam, but that appears to not be the case now. In fact, one report is claiming that he is suffering from complications due to his neck injury and will be out of action for longer than expected.

With that being said, it's not a huge loss for WWE in the long run and just means that the rumored American Alpha reunion won't be happening anytime soon. In the end, though, its important that WWE moves on from Jordan and remove him from the main event spot he was in. Either that or try to make The Kurt Angle's son gimmick relevant again.

Maybe Jordan will do well in his role with American Alpha, but trying to continue the long-lost son storyline just seems pointless now. Not only does next to no one believe it, which only hurt the storyline worse, it also painted Jordan as a whiny little baby that needed to use his father in order to be successful

