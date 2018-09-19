11 Wrestlers who are still going strong in the business

These wrestlers aren't yet retired

World Wrestling Entertainment is seen as a sport where wrestlers only get younger by age. It is a fact that for any wrestler to succeed in this sport, he/she has to connect with his fans. This is only achieved when a wrestler is able to stick to the company for very long.

There are very fewer cases of wrestlers getting the complete limelight in the WWE Universe with few years of service to the company. Even talented wrestler are required to first establish themselves with the WWE Universe for WWE to book them highly.

We have come to a position where we like seeing old wrestlers, superstars who entertained us in the past and the nostalgia of these great legends wrestling again.

The Undertaker continues to fight even today despite being 53, and this is against any other sports where players retire before 40 and hit their prime in mid 20's to early 30's.

To put in much simpler words, WWE and other wrestling promotions believe in the longevity in service of a wrestler in the wrestling field. A wrestler in WWE or any wrestling promotion hits his/her prime years in early 30's to mid 40's.

Wrestlers like Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman are seen as future WWE draws despite being in their mid 30's.

There have been wrestlers who have performed beyond their prime years and into their 50's. Today, we take a look at 20 wrestlers who are still fighting. Most of these wrestlers don't perform in the glitz and glamour that they once had during their time at WCW, NWA or WWE when they used to perform.

Most of these wrestlers perform in Independent Circuits with a much smaller crowd. A few of these wrestlers still make appearances at major Wrestling Promotions like WWE, TNA, ROH, NJPW, and others but almost every wrestler on the list was once upon a time, a common name on everybody's lips.

So let's take a look at the 11 wrestlers only true fans know are still wrestling.

#1 Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn was an important part of the D-Generation X

Billy Gunn was an important part of the D-Generation X and possibly one of the most underrated wrestlers in the Attitude Era.

The post-WWE life has seen Billy Gunn play a major role in NJPW's US Event and in the recently help ALL IN pay-Per-View by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

He was an active wrestler in TNA from 2005 to 2009. He continues to perform in the Independent Circuit with a much smaller crowd and less pay, but nonetheless wrestling.

