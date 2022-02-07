11 WWE Superstars who have defeated Brock Lesnar in singles matches

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE history. With such a robust personality, he's aptly called The Beast Incarnate.

However, as mighty as one may be, it's impossible to stay undefeated throughout one's career. This largely applies in the case of Brock Lesnar, who has long been associated with WWE.

The Beast Incarnate has been with Vince McMahon's promotion for more than a decade. In his complex journey, he has faced several superstars. While some were unable to even throw a punch at Lesnar, a few have managed to humble him.

#11. Former WWE Superstar The Big Show

Considering Brock Lesnar's size, it's rare to watch him fight someone larger than him. That was the case when the then WWE Champion Lesnar squared off against The Big Show at Survivor Series 2002.

Though Lesnar was injured, he gave The Big Show a run for his money. He was moments away from winning when Paul Heyman double-crossed him.

The Next Big Thing was infuriated with Heyman's betrayal and started a chase to knock him out. The world's largest athlete took advantage of the situation and choke-slammed Lesnar, followed by a successful pin.

#10. Kurt Angle made Lesnar tap out – WWE SummerSlam 2003

Kurt Angle has faced Lesnar on several occasions, including a showdown at WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and a 60-minute Iron-Man contest.

Before their WrestleMania contest, Angle and Lesnar squared off on an episode of SmackDown. Thanks to Charlie Haas, Shelton Benjamin, and Eric Angle, The Olympic Medalist was able to roll up pin Lesnar.

Throughout the year, they locked horns many times. Cut to SummerSlam 2003, The Beast Incarnate had to face one of the most humiliating defeats of his career. Angle locked him in the Ankle Lock and forced Lesnar to tap out, one of the rarest moments in professional wrestling.

