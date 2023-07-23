12-time champion must return to WWE as a heel for the first time in over 15 months to get revenge on The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes became a fan-favorite trio after WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 when Sheamus and Gunther delivered a spectacular Intercontinental Championship bout. The SmackDown faction has recently lost momentum, but the return of a former champion could allow them to regain their prominence.

In recent months, the Brutes haven't been able to secure any significant victories despite being involved in some high-profile bouts. They are currently embroiled in a feud with Pretty Deadly and Austin Theory on Friday Night SmackDown.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes lost their respective matches to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, it could be the best time for former WWE Champion Big E's return to Friday Night SmackDown. He could arrive as a heel after 15 months to rekindle his rivalry with the babyface group.

Why should Big E return to WWE as a heel to feud with The Brawling Brutes?

In March 2022, The Brawling Brutes feuded with Big E and Kofi Kingston on Friday Night SmackDown. During a tag team match, Holland delivered a Suplex to E that caused a neck injury to the latter. The New Day member has since been sidelined from active competition.

Later, Xavier Woods returned to the brand and continued the feud alongside Kofi Kingston, and the duo lost to the Brutes at WrestleMania 38. It's been over a year since the unfortunate development. Meanwhile, E has mentioned that he has no timeline for a potential in-ring return, but his neck was healing.

The New Day turning heel upon E's return would be best for business as the trio became popular as villains in their initial run. They were also one of the longest-reigning tag team champions at the time on RAW.

Big E returning as a heel to feud with The Brawling Brutes will make sense, as his injury angle could be turned into a compelling storyline. The New Day could seek revenge against the Sheamus-led group on SmackDown. This program might even help the Brutes to regain their momentum in WWE.

Do you want to see Big E as a heel upon his return? Sound off in the comments section below.

