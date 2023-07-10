12-time former Champion needs to return after almost 500 days to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn don't currently have a match set in stone for the WWE SummerSlam card next month after it was initially reported that the duo would go up against DIY.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are yet to reunite on WWE TV, and the most recent rumors suggest that the duo may not be their challengers at SummerSlam after all. This leaves the company with quite a headache ahead of the biggest event of the summer, but while it's possible that Imperium will be the ones to challenge them, given the current storyline, Triple H could also pull out an incredible swerve.

Big E hasn't been seen on WWE TV since March 2022, and given recent updates, it could finally be time for him to make his return. The former World Champion has been struggling with a neck injury over the past year, but his recent prognosis has been positive.

Xavier Woods and Big E could team up to go after the titles that they held so many times before The New Day was blown apart by injuries.

Could The New Day reunite ahead of WWE SummerSlam?

Woods himself hasn't wrestled on RAW since May, but it could finally be time to bring back the fan-favorite tag team and hand them a chance at the Tag Team Championships.

Kofi Kingston has also been sidelined over the past few months after he was forced to undergo surgery on his ankle injury. This has left Woods off TV as he awaits the return of his New Day teammates, and almost 500 days since his injury, it could finally be time to call back Big E.

Owens and Zayn are faces just like The New Day, but that's never been a reason to stop the company from presenting a show-stealing matchup.

Do you think it's finally time for Big E to return to WWE at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

