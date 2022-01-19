Over the last two years, WWE has drastically cut down on their roster, be it the main ones, i.e., RAW and SmackDown or NXT. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 150 Superstars have been let go, including several promising performers as well as big-name superstars.

Even though the company currently performs in front of an audience and has resumed live events, they have continued to lay off superstars from time to time.

Many Superstars who were a part of the Royal Rumble match (both men and women) last year have been shown the exit door. Here, we take a look at 12 WWE Royal Rumble 2021 participants who have been released:

#12 Ruby Riott - Released by WWE in June

Ruby Riott, who goes by the ring name Ruby Soho on AEW now, was released in June, bringing to an end to her five-year stint with the company.

At last year's Royal Rumble, she entered the women's Royal Rumble match at #9, lasting almost 11 minutes before Bayley eliminated her.

#11 Ember Moon - Released by WWE in November

Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon's release came as a surprise as she was touted to be a top star on the main roster. She was let go in November, ending her six-year run with the company.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble, she came in at #28 but was quickly eliminated by Nia Jax in just under two minutes.

#10 Lana - Released in June

CJ “Lana” Perry @TheCJPerry I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you. I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you. https://t.co/n7W5i5KAMI

A year after her husband Rusev (aka Miro in AEW) was released, Lana was shown the door in June 2021. She joined the company way back in 2013 and was an on-screen manager and later an in-ring performer.

She, surprisingly, lasted for 10 minutes in the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match after entering at #26 and was eventually eliminated by Natalya.

