13 WWE Rumors that should come true

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 3.05K // 30 Sep 2018, 22:59 IST

Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series?

One of the best things about pro-wrestling, and WWE, in particular, is that the rumour mill never stops functioning. A lot of reliable sources circulate rumours pertaining to our favourite wrestlers and the backstage plans of the management. While some of them do come true, a lot of them remain as it is.

In this section, we bring you all the optimistic rumors and hope they all come to fruition. When will Shawn Michaels make an in-ring return? How long will the feud between Daniel Bryan and Miz continue? When will Chris Jericho make his NJPW return? And, which rising independent star is on WWE's radar?

We have all those rumors covered in this section. Without any further ado, here are 13 WWE rumors that should come true.

#13 A big NJPW WrestleKingdom match is planned for Neville

Neville was one of the brightest prospects WWE had squandered. The King of the Cruiserweights had a perfect blend of agility and grappling skills that could have taken the Cruiserweight division by storm. He had a great run as the Cruiserweight Champion but walked out of the company after he, supposedly, had refused to lose to Enzo Amore.

But now, as WWE has released him officially, he can work on the indies or other top promotions of the world. So, it is natural for NJPW to pounce on the opportunity and offer him a match at WrestleKingdom. The rumors are doing rounds that Will Ospreay wants to have a match with him at Tokyo Dome!

However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Neville has refrained from participating in the match due to some "legal issues." Furthermore, he even "went off the grid" and isn't even replying to any promoters.

As of this moment, we have no idea when his so-called "legal issues" will be solved. However, if it is puzzled out indeed, do expect a match against Will Ospreay on the cards.

