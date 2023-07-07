14-time champion on big title match, international show - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

Last week was extremely busy for WWE Network and Peacock subscribers. The week started with new classic content. It ended with Money in the Bank weekend, meaning dozens of full-length shows were added to the archives within seven days.

However, this week is much slower regarding programming added to either platform. Monday saw the newest episode of RAW Talk added on-demand, while Tuesday featured the prior week's edition of NXT.

The Bump streamed on Wednesday, with Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre appearing on the program as guests. Additionally, an episode of RAW from last month was added. Lastly, Thursday saw the addition of This Week In WWE.

The weekend isn't set to be much busier. Just five full-length shows will be added to both over-the-top streaming networks in the coming days. This includes a handful of in-ring focused programs and the return of an analyst show following a week off. What's set to arrive on-demand?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will return after a week off

After a week off, the SmackDown LowDown will return to WWE Network & Peacock. The show didn't air last Saturday because Money in the Bank had an early start time. It will resume streaming on Saturday, July 8th, at 12 PM EST.

For those unaware, the series features two hosts breaking down the action from Friday Night SmackDown. Select interviews are slotted into the show, which can either deal with the fallout from the latest episode of the blue brand or build towards something for the next show.

The last episode, which streamed two weeks ago, featured three of the top female stars being interviewed along with Grayson Waller.

Charlotte Flair was heard first, followed by the Australian star. Lastly, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey spoke before their eventual split. You can see their interviews in the video above.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two recent shows will be added to the archives

Jimmy and Jey Uso

Two shows that recently aired on alternative platforms will be arriving on both WWE Network and Peacock. This includes SmackDown, which first aired on FOX, plus Main Event, which initially streamed on Hulu. Neither can be added elsewhere immediately due to contractual obligations.

WWE Main Event from June 22nd, 2023, will be available on-demand beginning on Saturday, July 8th. The opening bout of the program saw former NXT stars Apollo Crews and JD McDonagh clash. Additionally, Dana Brooke battled Xia Li on the show.

Friday Night SmackDown from June 9th, 2023, will be added to the archives on Sunday, July 9th. The card's main event saw Jey Uso challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

The show also saw the Women's Tag Team Titles become unified thanks to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler battling The Unholy Union.

#2. A new wXw Wrestling show will be made available on-demand

A recent wXw Wrestling show will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives. At one point, Insane Championship Wrestling, PROGRESS Wrestling, and wXw Wrestling all offered fresh programming for the platforms, but the British promotions were discontinued several months ago.

The new wXw Wrestling show will arrive on Saturday, July 8th, at 12 PM EST. The event being added is wXw Fan Appreciation Night 2023, which first took place back on May 20th in Germany.

wXw Fan Appreciation Night 2023 featured eight big-time bouts. This includes two championship matches, one of which was decided in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Additionally, a Fans Are Lumberjacks Match was on the card, with the audience forcing the wrestlers to stay in the ring.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

SCRYPTS vs. Kane Dixon

NXT's secondary show will offer more exciting action this weekend. NXT Level Up will stream at 10 PM EST on both platforms immediately following SmackDown on FOX. Due to streaming rights with Hulu, the program won't be available on-demand for Peacock users for around two weeks.

While NXT Level Up typically features three big-time bouts, last week's show only had two matches. This week's show will follow the same formula. This is due to NXT being pre-taped for the 4th of July holiday, which changed how Level Up was recorded.

This week's show's main event will be the athletic and impressive SCRYPTS battle NXT Level Up regular Kale Dixon. Additionally, Fallon Henley will clash with Tatum Paxley, a star looking to build momentum.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes