Adam Pearce shocked the wrestling world last night on WWE RAW when he fired Bobby Lashley for putting his hands on another official. The current authority figure of the company was also attacked by The All-Mighty before he made the decision, which could now impact the company moving forward.

Lashley is one of the company's hottest assets and still has a rubber match against Brock Lesnar to compete in. It's likely that many of the higher-ups won't be impressed with his handling of the situation.

The company has several stars who could make their return and overrule Pearce, which could in turn allow him to step out of the role he has held for almost three years.

#4. Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon is currently the co-CEO of WWE after taking the reins when her father stepped down from the company earlier this year. McMahon herself is a former Women's Champion and someone who is well-known to the WWE Universe so she could make her return to relieve Adam Pearce from his position.

McMahon is one of the most powerful people in the company but appears to have walked away from her on-screen character when she became the main boss of WWE. That being said, there is a chance that she could make a return for a cameo role in order to replace Adam Pearce with a new authority figure.

#3. Triple H

Triple H has been the main man in charge of WWE for several months and it appears that the WWE Universe has accepted the new regime with open arms. Triple H has made several on-screen appearances since taking over the company and it's well-known that he's the man in power at present.

The Game retired from in-ring competition following his recent heart issues, but nothing is stopping him from stepping into a role as an authority figure and reversing Pearce's decision to fire Bobby Lashley.

#2. Shane McMahon to return under Triple H regime?

Getting in #Wrestlemania shape is not easy so thank you to all of my coaches and friends for helping me get there.

Shane McMahon hasn't been seen since the Royal Rumble and many believe that he won't be seen on WWE TV again. That being said, the company is now under a new regime and Triple H may be happy to welcome back his brother-in-law and offer him a new role.

McMahon was the commissioner of SmackDown at one point and has shown that he can work as an effective authority figure, so it would be interesting to see McMahon return to RAW to overrule Adam Pearce.

#1. William Regal could make his return to WWE RAW

William Regal has become one of the most talked about superstars in the business over the past few weeks and after a brief stint in AEW, reports suggest that Regal could be on his way back to the Stamford-based Promotion.

William Regal was the General Manager of NXT before his release earlier this year and could now make his return to align with Triple H on the main roster. Regal is said to be making his return to the company in the coming weeks, which could line up with the story on RAW at present.

