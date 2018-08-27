Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

14 Times WWE Played Matchmaker For It's Employees

Whitney83
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
13.00K   //    27 Aug 2018, 10:08 IST

It turns out, finding love within the WWE is a lot easier than you'd think!

These days, dating apps are a hot commodity & everyone seems to be on the hunt for that special someone. But sometimes your true love is right in front of you. When your workplace involves body slams and drop kicks, it's a bit hard to imagine a truly romantic tale coming from this environment. These fourteen couples have proven every negative theory about workplace dating very wrong! For this list, I am only including couples who met during their time together in WWE. So, here are fourteen times WWE played matchmaker for its employees!


E
  1. Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella
Enter caption
Enter caption

Paired together as part of a 2010 storyline, life quickly began to imitate art in this case. One of the most solid real-life couples the WWE has produced, Brie & Daniel have been married since April 2014 and are parents to daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, born in May 2017.




1 / 13 NEXT
Whitney83
CONTRIBUTOR
5 things former WWE employees revealed about the company
RELATED STORY
How SmackDown Live After SummerSlam 2018 Struck Gold With...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE employees who have been with the company for the...
RELATED STORY
6 WWE flops who became successful in TNA
RELATED STORY
6 Times SummerSlam was better than WrestleMania 
RELATED STORY
3 times WWE let Brock Lesnar break the rules
RELATED STORY
What if Brock Lesnar hadn't left WWE in 2004?
RELATED STORY
5 things which worked well for WWE during SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Best Anti-heroes in the WWE 
RELATED STORY
How WWE SummerSlam 2018 succeeded at storytelling
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us