17-time champion to return to exact revenge on Roman Reigns for Jey Uso's loss at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

Jey Uso collided with Roman Reigns in Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023. However, things didn't end well for Main Event Jey as he suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the encounter.

The high-profile match kept going back and forth. However, Jimmy Uso's interference proved to be the deciding factor. The former Tag Team Champion made his presence felt during the bout to cost Jey a win, seemingly turning heel in the process.

@WWERomanReigns has a shocking message for Jey @WWEUsos right before #TribalCombat begins at #SummerSlam "If you beat me, I will give this to you."

With Jimmy apparently siding with Roman Reigns, no one is left in Jey's corner. But that could change if a former champion returns to WWE. The superstar in question here is none other than The Rock.

The Brahma Bull was rumored to confront Roman Reigns at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, it didn't happen. Nonetheless, it could be that the Stamford-based promotion is saving The People's Champion's comeback for a later date.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso has been emulating The Rock's famous strikes recently. Hence, it could be that the former Right Hand Man is foreshadowing the 17-time champion's return. If so, the creative team could have The Rock return to avenge Jey's loss at SummerSlam.

The Hollywood icon could confront Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline for their recent actions, laying the foundation for a massive feud.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock failed to materialize at WrestleMania 39

As you may know, The Tribal Chief was rumored to put his world title on the line against The Rock at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. However, the dream bout failed to materialize due to undisclosed reasons.

Later in an interview with Jimmy Traina of SI Media, Paul Heyman discussed The Brahma Bull not wrestling at 'Mania. The veteran manager said he couldn't imagine The People's Champion getting back in ring shape for a WrestleMania match, given his tight schedule.

"I never spoke to Dwayne about this year’s WrestleMania, I’ve always heard his name being thrown around. I couldn’t imagine, with his promotional schedule, the launch of the XFL, with all the projects that he has on his plate, that he would be able to take the time to get back into ring shape. Aesthetically, does anybody in Hollywood compare to him? No. Could he run a marathon? I don’t know, maybe. I’m sure he has great cardio, but cardio itself and cardio in the ring and being in ring shape are completely different things."

While the dream match between the pair didn't happen at 'Mania this year, it's not entirely off the table. Will The Rock return for a showdown against his cousin? Only time will tell.

What was your reaction to Jey Uso's loss at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

