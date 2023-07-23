18-year-veteran to attack Brock Lesnar and cost him his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam? Exploring massive swerve

Brock Lesnar will face Cody Rhodes for the third time at WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

The feud began on RAW after WrestleMania 39 when The Beast Incarnate betrayed Rhodes before their tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns. Lesnar brutally pummelled The American Nightmare planting the seeds of hostility between them.

The two superstars have faced off twice before, with both having victories over the other, but Lesnar might lose at SummerSlam due to an interference from Gunther.

The interference from The Ring General could set up a major match at future premium live events like Hell in a Cell or the Survivor Series in 2023.

Gunther and Brock Lesnar haven't faced off since their ideal showdown in the Royal Rumble 2023 contest. Currently, both are engaged against different opponents, and everyone hopes that they will eventually come face-to-face in the future.

It is hard to tell what WWE has in store for The Ring General in the future. Still, if Gunther and Lesnar collide at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event, it will be the biggest match on the card, given that the company has been putting a lot of effort into the Intercontinental Champion in recent months.

Gunther's current reign with the Intercontinental Championship is one of the best in WWE's recent history. The Austrian star is one of the very few men on the roster who can stand up to Brock Lesnar without looking out of place, and if these two go to war and give everything they have, it would also help the leader of the Impreium's stock and make him an instant main eventer.

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther could be an instant classic

Naturally, both Brock Lesnar and Gunther are two of the hardest-hitting superstars in the game, possessing that rare combination of brute strength, agility, and ring psychology that guarantees an instant classic.

Both men exude an aura of invincibility and realism rarely seen in WWE nowadays— at a time when many top performers rely more on athleticism than intimidation, this makes them perfect opponents for one another.

It's an excellent way to heighten Gunther's popularity, who is swiftly becoming one of WWE's top heels in recent years. If you allow Lesnar to win the Intercontinental belt, he will demonstrate just how valuable he can be to WWE while he has a mid-card title.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars