18-year veteran to help Liv Morgan win the Women's World Title? Exploring potential swerve at King and Queen of the Ring

Liv Morgan could soon be Women's World Champion at King and Queen of the Ring. However, she may receive help from a veteran who has been around the business for nearly two decades.

The Queen of Extreme will face Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring for the Women's World Championship. The former Money in the Bank winner could win this one with the help of Dominik Mysterio.

When Liv Morgan returned, she promised Rhea Ripley she would steal everything the latter loved the most. So far, the former has been successful. She took Ripley out during her career's prime, is on the verge of becoming Women's Champion, and soon has Dirty Dom by her side.

While this may seem like a one-sided attempt from Liv Morgan to lure Dominik Mysterio, that may not be the case. Speaking on This is Awesome interview, Dirty Dom claimed he doesn't have the respect he deserves, even though he is an 18-year veteran. He claimed that Mami, Finn, and Priest respect him, but he deserves more.

"Respect to me is absolutely everything. Mami's the only one that respects me around here. Finn and Damianbobviously respect me. But as an 18-year veteran, I deserve more respect than what I'm given.Yeah, 18 years. Did you forget how to do math all of a sudden, 18 years, Bob. SummerSlam '05, my dad vs deadbeat Rey Mysterio for the custody of yours truly. That was my debut. 18 years," he said. [From 01:28 to 02:10]

This motive could be the main reason for Dominik to help Liv Morgan. While he is a prominent figure of Judgment Day, he is still considered number five by many fans. Going onto Morgan's side will help him establish himself much better.

Liv Morgan sent a message to Becky Lynch ahead of their upcoming championship match

Liv Morgan has been after the Women's World Championship for years now. She initially thought of taking it from Rhea Ripley. However, with Mami out, the mountain in front of her is Lynch.

She finished second to Becky Lynch in the Women's World Championship Battle Royal weeks ago on RAW. Despite that, she has gotten a little shot against The Man.

Heading to King and Queen of the Ring, Morgan sent a message to Becky Lynch. She tweeted that just four days were left until she potentially bacame champion.

The former Money in the Bank winner could be a breath of fresh air as a champion. The Queen of Extreme is very different in style, gimmick, and presentation from someone traditionally considered a model WWE Superstar.