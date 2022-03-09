2 Current WWE Superstars Randy Orton disliked, and 3 he's friends with 

Randy Orton has been working for WWE for more than two decades, and in that time, he has shared the ring with some of the biggest stars in history.

Orton's antics early in his career were well-known at the time. He made a lot of enemies and has since mellowed out to become a role model for many of the up-and-coming stars on the main roster.

This past week on RAW, The Viper noted that he doesn't have friends, which isn't technically true when it comes to his off-screen relationships within the company.

The following list looks at just three current WWE Superstars that Randy Orton considers friends, as well as two that The Viper dislikes.

#5. Randy Orton is friends with Edge

Randy Orton and Edge are close friends outside of the ring

Randy Orton was the first superstar that Edge feuded with when he made his return to the ring back in 2020. The duo embarked on a deeply personal storyline that led up to The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WrestleMania Backlash.

The two men worked so cohesively together because of their shared history and the fact that they are close friends in real life. Edge and Orton once worked as a tag team in WWE that was known as Rated RKO, something that allowed their real-life friendship to blossom.

Randy Orton even opened up about how he wanted to work with Edge following his return to the ring.

"I saw how, after nine freaking years, he hadn't lost a beat and it took me right back to 2003, 2004, all the way to 2007 when me and him really had a lot of our time together in the ring."

"It's like I was taken back in time because he reminded me of the Edge of old and that pumped me up because I knew he was back after not wrestling for almost 10 years and there was only one guy that he was going to work with and it was me." Orton said via Sportskeeda.

The two men are currently on the same brand in WWE, but Orton is part of RKBro, whilst Edge is set to wrestle AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

#4. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns once had a backstage altercation

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton once had a backstage altercation

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest stars in WWE at present and the two men have shared the ring numerous times.

Whilst Reigns was still coming through the ranks in WWE as part of The Shield, he and Orton were part of a botched spot at a live event which led to the two men screaming at each other in the backstage area.

Following The Shield's split back in 2014, the two men embarked on quite the feud, but this seemed to turn nasty in real life when Reigns claimed that Orton was using his “crowd killing style” to “kill his push.”

#3. Randy Orton is real-life friends with Riddle

Randy Orton and Riddle have clearly been having a lot of fun on WWE TV over the past few weeks, with The Viper recently proclaiming that he and The Original Bro are now friends.

The same can be said for the duo in real life since Orton recently opened up on The Kurt Angle Show about how he once disliked his tag team partner, but they have since become close friends.

"You know, so for quite a while, I didn’t like Riddle. And it was because of that little scenario,” Orton said. “One little incident and it wasn’t even an incident. It’s just I took it as a lack of respect. And when you come back there and you’re brand new, and no one knows you, you want to introduce yourself because we’re a band of brothers. I got to trust you with my body in that ring. And you the same, you got to trust me.” said Orton.

Riddle and Orton have gone on to their chemistry on WWE TV and are the current RAW Tag Team Champions.

#2. Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston famously had an altercation back in 2010

Kofi Kingston has been part of WWE for more than a decade. Back in 2010, he was destined to be pushed as the Money in the Bank winner following WrestleMania. This was a push that came to an end at the hands of Randy Orton after Kingston botched a spot in a match against The Viper on RAW.

The match in question has since become famous after Orton yelled about how stupid the former WWE Champion was for not putting himself in position for the Punt Kick and instead forcing the star to deliver an RKO.

Kingston has since worked hard to earn another push and was able to capture the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34. Kingston and Orton have also seemingly put their rivalry behind them in the years that have followed after Kingston praised his long-time rival and claimed that he is already a Hall of Famer.

#1. Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton are close friends

Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton had one of the best feuds in WWE history in the build-up to WrestleMania 22. Orton looked to take away Mysterio's Royal Rumble victory and main event the show at the time.

Mysterio ultimately emerged victorious and despite the two men being seen as long-time on-screen rivals, they are good friends in real life.

The former world champion opened up about the respect that he has for The Viper in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company,” said Mysterio. “I’m not talking about high flying, I’m not taking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he’s the best in WWE right now. I don’t think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does. The way he carries himself in the ring means a lot to me. Randy has a great presence and style that can’t be compared to anyone, and nobody can imitate his style.” said Rey.

Mysterio also noted that he uses Orton as an example for his son because he has a similar ring style.

