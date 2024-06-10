2 former champs to make their final WWE appearances, new Mami & more - 3 last-minute predictions for WWE RAW 

Tonight's show will be the final WWE RAW before Clash at the Castle 2024, which is set to take place on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland. WWE has announced three matches for the upcoming episode of the red show.

The company is expected to continue hyping the upcoming premium live event on tonight's show. Moreover, tonight could also see two former champions make their final RAW appearances.

How will things unfold tonight? Here are four last-minute predictions for WWE RAW:

#3 Natalya and Ricochet's final WWE appearances

Natalya and Ricochet's WWE contracts will reportedly expire soon. The Human Highlight Reel has seemingly made it clear that he won't be inking a new deal. However, The Queen of Harts' future in the company remains unclear.

Given how Natalya hasn't been part of any major program on RAW in a long while, many expect her to exit the global juggernaut once her deal concludes. Meanwhile, a recent report has indicated that the company will likely remove Ricochet from storylines before his imminent departure.

If that is indeed the case, tonight's WWE RAW could see the former Divas Champion and the former Intercontinental Champion make their final appearances. The company could use an injury angle to explain the duo's exit.

#2 Dominik Mysterio's new Mami

Liv Morgan tried getting extremely close to Dominik Mysterio on the previous episode of WWE RAW. While it appeared that "Dirty" Dom was resisting Morgan's advances, he was later caught smiling during the segment.

Given how things unfolded last week, tonight's show could see Dominik finally betray her Mami, Rhea Ripley, to align with Liv Morgan. It could be revealed that Dominik has been in cahoots with the current Women's World Champion since the beginning, much to the shock of fans worldwide.

The potential angle could lay the foundation for a high-profile title match between Morgan and Ripley upon the latter's comeback.

#1 Drew McIntyre sends a message to Damian Priest and CM Punk on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre will lock horns with Damian Priest on Saturday. With this being the last RAW before the Scotland event, The Scottish Psychopath could make an appearance tonight to address his opponent.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations about CM Punk interfering in McIntyre's title showdown against Priest. Hence, McIntyre could send a stern message to The Voice of the Voiceless tonight, warning him not to meddle in his business. It remains to be seen whether Punk will play a role in the high-profile contest later this week.

