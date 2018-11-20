2 Matches that could happen at WWE TLC

Will Daniel Bryan defend his WWE title at TLC?

Survivor Series was an exceptional PPV and the excitement was high when the two brands locked horns. But Raw totally dominated SmackDown this year and proved once again that the red brand is superior. Raw had a clean sweep this year and SmackDown could not manage to win a match on the main show.

There were several matches where the Superstars faced each other for the first time. The Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins faced the US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura first time and Rollins won the battle. Similarly, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey locked horns with Charlotte Flair and the two women faced each other first time in the squared circle. Rousey won the match by disqualification, but Charlotte dominated the match.

But the anticipated match of the night was the main event of the show when WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar faced the newly crowned WWE champion, Daniel Bryan. As a matter of fact, Bryan showed a lot of character, but Lesnar became victorious after a hard fought battle.

The next PPV is TLC and it is going to take place in San Jose, California next month. It is a dual brand PPV and the Superstars from both the brands will compete in TLC. In fact, TLC is an exciting PPV where tables, ladders and chairs are used and the matches are quite brutal.

It is already announced that Seth Rollins will face Dean Ambrose at TLC. Ronda Rousey is also set to face Nia Jax. Furthermore, Braun Strowman will fight Baron Corbin. However, some other matches will take place at TLC and here we discuss two matches that could happen at TLC.

#2 Becky Lynch vs Asuka

The SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch could not compete at Survivor Series because she suffered a concussion. But she will certainly take part at TLC and she might defend her against an elite opponent. Asuka might become the next contender to challenge Lynch for the SmackDown women's title.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair became the replacement of Becky Lynch at Survivor Series and she did not disappoint the blue brand. The Queen lost the match by disqualification, but she dominated the match against Ronda Rousey. Charlotte turned heel at Survivor Series and she is not likely to continue her feud with Becky Lynch who is also a heel.

Asuka did not have any noteworthy feud after WrestleMania 34 where she lost her undefeated feud. Asuka is a babyface now and it makes perfect sense to have a feud with a heel like Becky Lynch. They are capable of producing an incredible match at TLC.

