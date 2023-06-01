2 reasons why Mustafa Ali should stay on WWE NXT and 2 reasons he should not

WWE NXT was shaken up quite a bit this past week. Three superstars returned to the brand. Blair Davenport returned as the mysterious attacker who had been hurting the women's division, Baron Corbin attacked Carmelo Hayes, and Mustafa Ali made his presence known.

Ali showed shades of Scott Hall walking through the crowd of World Championship Wrestling's Nitro telecast by walking out from the crowd on NXT. He then joined the commentary desk until getting involved in the action, helping Wes Lee and Tyler Bate fight off an assault by The Schism.

It isn't clear just how long Mustafa Ali will remain on the black & gold brand. He's currently one of a handful of WWE Superstars who are billed as free agents, meaning they can technically wrestle wherever they please. Of course, he could end up signing with NXT full-time.

This article will look at a handful of reasons as to why World Wrestling Entertainment officials may opt to keep Ali on the developmental brand, along with a few reasons why they may move him back to RAW or SmackDown sooner rather than later.

Below are two reasons why Mustafa Ali should stay on WWE NXT and two reasons he should not.

#4. Shouldn't: He likely makes too much money to justify being on NXT

Mustafa Ali on RAW

Triple H's plans for Global Localization and how he'd like to utilize brands are incredibly smart. For years, he's discussed his hopes to have different brands with their own unique shows and events all over the world, which could really benefit wrestlers.

A WWE Superstar can move to a brand if they're being underutilized elsewhere or need a refresh. Mustafa Ali's appearance on NXT is a great example of what could be done with a plethora of international brands in the future. Unfortunately, there is one major drawback with the concept, and it comes down to money.

Mustafa Ali is a main roster WWE Superstar, meaning he makes a lot more money than those in NXT do. As a result, Ali appearing on NXT for his main roster rate just doesn't make sense fiscally. He's being paid to wrestle less often and on a show that has less viewers.

If the company is willing to go through with it, that's ideal, but it may be something they push back against for more than a short-term story.

#3. Should: Ali can help the young stars of NXT

Tyler Bate and The Schism

WWE NXT is absolutely stacked with talent. Their incredible women's division aside, the shows feature the likes of Axiom, Nathan Frazer, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Noam Dar, Dragon Lee, Wes Lee, Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov, and Dijak, among others.

With such an incredible array of names, the brand is also home to more green wrestlers who are hoping to rise up the card. The more established NXT stars and the less-developed ones all have a lot of potentials but simply need more seasoning.

If Mustafa Ali remains on WWE NXT, he can help them prepare for the main roster. Just as the likes of Dijak and Drew Gulak do, Ali can both provide star power and teach the younger talent how to perform at a bigger level.

In turn, he can help prepare them for what to expect for years to come. Mustafa will change the game on NXT.

#2. Shouldn't: Mustafa Ali deserves a main roster push in WWE

A drawback of Mustafa Ali on WWE NXT comes down to the fact that, at least for now, he seemingly won't be part of a major story on either RAW or SmackDown. Frankly, that's a shame, as his main roster push is long overdue.

Fans were teased that a bigger push was coming thanks to wins over Otis and Chad Gable on television and then a competitive bout with Gunther at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be continuing.

Of course, being on NXT isn't a slight, but the audience is about a third or a fourth of what RAW often brings in and even less than that of SmackDown. A wrestler with Ali's talent should be on one of the two biggest platforms receiving a steady push at all times. He's deserved it for years.

#1. Should: NXT could lead to a renewed push for Mustafa Ali on the main roster

While fans can acknowledge that Mustafa Ali has deserved more in WWE and continues to, a role on NXT television doesn't inherently mean he won't receive more. In fact, it could be the pipeline toward fans getting exactly that.

NXT is a great place for wrestlers to come in and build momentum, potentially even rebuild their characters. Mustafa Ali will obviously benefit the NXT stars by being on the shows but receiving steady television time, some big wins, and some major stories could all contribute to Ali's future push on WWE's main roster.

The free agent could spend three-to-six months on the black and gold brand, perhaps even winning his first title in the company while there, only to return to RAW or SmackDown with more fanfare and momentum than he's had since first leaving 205 Live. This could be a case of "good things come to those who wait."

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes