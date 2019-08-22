2 reasons why Randy Orton should beat Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, and 2 reasons he should not

Orton and the Revival

Right now, one of the hottest feuds in WWE right now is between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. The duo have been bickering since before SummerSlam, although most fans know that this story was 10 years in the making.

Ever since that "fateful night" where Orton said a bunch of harsh words to Kingston and then hit him with the RKO, Kofi, who was once a rising star, seemed to lose his momentum. Whether or not you believe this story or not is entirely up to you, but WWE has gone as far as to bring it up in sleek vignettes and actual promos.

There was no definitive winner at SummerSlam, thanks to a really lame ending where Randy was too busy looking at Kofi's kids to pay attention to the referee's count. However, we will get a rematch, this time at the appropriately named Clash of Champions.

Here are a couple of reasons why Orton should win the WWE Championship, and a couple of reasons why he shouldn't.

#2 Why he should - no more opponents for Kofi Kingston

Who will be the next person he'll hit with a chair?

So let's roll for a moment with the assumption that if Kingston beats Orton in their rematch at Clash of Champions, that's the end of the story. Once the bell rings and New Day's music plays after a gruelling match that could likely have a stipulation, Orton's done. He moves to the back of the line, and someone else will be mean to Kofi and try to take his title.

Who will be next? A quick look at the roster reveals a lot of the big names have either already fought Kofi, or are injured. I don't want to look at Raw's roster because I don't like the Wild Card rule, but even I know that there's also a lack of credible heels on Raw. Heels on SmackDown like Buddy Murphy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Elias, and Andrade need to be built up a bit before people would buy them as potential WWE Champions.

Barring a surprise return, which would be undoubtedly amazing, I just don't see anyone next for Kofi. Unless Rusev, Sheamus, Kane, or Jinder Mahal (former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, mind you) comes back and is suddenly a WWE Championship contender, I think it's time for someone else.

With Orton, you get new feuds against the likes of Kevin Owens (when he deals with Shane McMahon) or maybe even Big E. It'll be something different.

