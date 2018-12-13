2 Reasons Why The Undertaker Should Main Event WrestleMania 35

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 694 // 13 Dec 2018, 10:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Deadman

The biggest pay-per-view of WWE, WrestleMania 35 is just four months away from entertaining every WWE fans with some high-class matches and memorable moments. Without a doubt, we will see the Undertaker one more time on the grandest stage of them all. The Phenom has been a constant at WrestleMania for over two decades.

As a wrestler, The Deadman has achieved a lot of respect for his performance at WrestleMania. With a commendable streak of 21-0 this person has become a gem for WWE company and he has stepped inside the ring 26 times at WrestleMania.

It would be interesting to see who will be the opponent of The Undertaker next year, which will probably be his last WrestleMania match.

Whatever the Deadman has achieved in his career will undoubtedly be written in WWE history in golden words. So being an Undertaker fan, I will put out the 2 main reasons why The Undertaker should Main Event WrestleMania 35.

1. He has still got the charisma and potential to get the fans' attention and has been WWE's go-to man for big events

Though he has passed his prime, the Undertaker has not lost his old charisma

A WrestleMania main event is only allotted to those wrestlers who can stand out and give all WWE fans an unforgettable match which they hope to see.

It is a very proud moment for a wrestler to Main Event the Show of Shows and being a legend; the Undertaker has already main evented multiple WrestleMania shows. Most likely, a championship match headlines WrestleMania every year but this time it would not be the same as Deadman has the potential to give one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history against any opponent.

As we have seen the Undertaker was booked for the WWE live events outside USA and in which he was the part of the Main Event of Crown Jewel and Super Show Down. This easily shows how much the WWE is reliant on The Undertaker as he attracts a lot of viewers from all over the world.

If he is given the responsibility to Main Event in their biggest PPV of the year, he has the ability to force the fans to the edge of their seats with his scary taunts, heart-stopping manoeuvres and a classic display of wrestling.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement