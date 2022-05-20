3 reasons WWE should end the brand split

Although initially scheduled for WrestleMania Backlash, it appears as though the RK-Bro/Usos WWE Tag Team Unification Match is set for this week's SmackDown.

It's a championship match that will see the unification of both the SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Championships... unless, of course, WWE decides to swerve the fans with the promise of a rematch at Hell in a Cell?

Regardless of the outcome of this week's title bout, it's safe to say there won't be two sets of Tag Team Champions in the men's division for long. While it doesn't confirm anything, the aforementioned title match might just be a sign that WWE is bringing an end to the brand split.

Here are a few reasons why that's a good thing.

#3 It was initially intended to give more WWE Superstars an opportunity to shine, it's not serving that purpose anymore

While this is certainly not the case, it feels like RAW's current tag team titleholders have only three viable threats to their throne. One is The Street Profits. Another is Alpha Academy. And lastly, The Usos.

The three teams put on a phenomenal show in their matches at this year's WrestleMania, but neither RK-Bro nor The Usos were booked to face new challengers from their respective brands.

Instead, the seeds were being planted for their feud with each other.

The Dirty Dawgz are a team that haven't been utilized much on RAW since their program with Bron Breakker. The same can be said about The Hurt Business.

Much like the women's tag team division, the problem isn't the quantity of stables, but instead, the lack of time and effort spent building up the existing teams and singles stars the company currently has.

The brand split may have started out as a way to increase a talent's chances of excelling, but judging by the company's recent booking decisions, this honestly doesn't seem to be serving that purpose.

#2 Having one champion represent both brands brings more prestige to the titles

The word undisputed can mean a plethora of things. But being an undisputed champion means there is no doubt that you are the best in your division. Moreover, no one can dispute that claim.

If you've been keeping up with WWE programming recently, you probably don't need to be informed that Roman Reigns is no longer "The Big Dog" but instead "The Tribal Chief."

You also don't need to be informed that he's no longer getting booed out of the building whilst portraying a run of the mil, do-gooder, babyface persona.

If you ask Reigns, he's the reason you're still watching WWE. He's the reason everyone in the company still has a roof over their heads. He is The Head of the Table.

This version of Reigns comes off as real and doesn't seem forced on by the higher ups of the company. As such, his recent win over Brock Lesnar to unify the Universal and WWE titles wasn't met with scrutiny from fans. It only legitimized Reigns' historic run even further.

So naturally, whenever Reigns eventually passes the torch to someone like Cody Rhodes, it will make the moment all the more special.

#1 A wider variety of prominent matches are more likely to happen at the right time

It's happening in NXT and hopefully, this sort of thing will spill over into the main roster.

Superstars such as AJ Styles, Natalya, and Rey Mysterio have appeared on NXT programming recently in an effort to give the rub to some of the company's future stars.

WWE's main roster brand split limits the potential number of high-profile matches the audience has the pleasure of anticipating.

Momentum doesn't last forever. The same performer whose popularity skyrocketed last year could have just as soon died down the next. For this reason, striking while the iron is hot makes the most sense.

Alas, it's difficult to do that when an ideal opponent for an ideal talent is on the other brand.

